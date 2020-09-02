Charleston police spent Wednesday afternoon handing out snow cones to children on the city's West Side. Officers set up at the Second Avenue Neighborhood Center, the Switzer Center and Save-A-Lot to hand out the icy treats.
PHOTOS: Charleston police give cool treats to West Side children on hot day
