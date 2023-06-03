PHOTOS: Charleston shows its Pride Staff reports Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Children try to cool off in the fountains at Slack Plaza during Rainbow Pride of West Virginia’s annual Pride festival Saturday in Charleston. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Participants in Charleston’s Pride Parade carry a rainbow flag along Laidley Street Saturday. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now People wave rainbow flags while watching the Pride Parade go by on Laidley Street Saturday. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now LEFT: The Pride Parade makes its way down Laidley Street in Charleston. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Another participant in the Pride parade makes their way down Laidley. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now A member of the Serpentine Sisters Fusion Bellydancers waves colorful flags. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now The driver of this car for St. John’s Episcopal Church wears a rainbow hat. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s Pride Festival near Slack Plaza. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now A participant in the Pride parade makes their way down Laidley Street in Charleston. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now ABOVE: Nova wears a rainbow collar while being walked through Slack Plaza. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rainbow Pride of West Virginia’s annual Pride Parade and Festival returned to the streets of Charleston for the 26th this weekend.Among the highlights of the LGBTQ organization’s event was Saturday’s Pride Parade, which featured dozens of participants. Friday night featured a Pride Pub Crawl and Drag Race. CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive Our free daily newsletter – The West Virginia AM Update. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesTrooper shot, killed in Mingo County; suspect in custodyWVU baseball: Mountaineers lose to Indiana in NCAA regionalCleaning, exterminating of Charleston homeless shelter underway as new group takes over operationsDonations from Mountain Valley Pipeline developers, gas industry have flowed frequently into WV congress members' campaign coffersGazette-Mail editorial: Justice pulls political stunt by deploying GuardCharleston flower shop's story began 120 years agoCharleston chef getting taste of the big time at elite James Beard AwardsPride festival returns to Charleston this weekendHoppy Kercheval: Activists will be upset when lights go out (Opinion)"When you can't win, cheat!": WV environmentalists blast debt limit deal designed to force Mountain Valley Pipeline completion See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring