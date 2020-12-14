Workers with the city of Charleston spent Monday readying the star of the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony for its close-up later this week.
The 23-foot-tall tree, from May Tree Farm of Maysville, in Grant County, is set up in Slack Plaza between Summers and Court streets. The tree-lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.
“The Christmas tree lighting at Slack Plaza will allow folks to create memories and view trees specially designed by our local businesses and organizations in a socially distant manner,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a news release. “These trees will be up throughout the holiday season so that families can view while out holiday shopping or eating at a local restaurant. Instead of a one-day event, this will be a week-long experience.”
In addition to the tree at Slack Plaza, the city has placed 26 7-foot trees along Brawley Walkway, between Capitol and Court streets. Those trees, from French Creek Farms in Upshur County, will be decorated by local businesses and organizations.
Trees also will be placed at the city’s four community centers.