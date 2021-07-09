The 2021 edition of Charleston’s Live on the Levee concert series kicked off Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park on the Kanawha River. The free concert series features musical acts from local and national stages.
The series was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local R&B group Stratus performed Friday night with Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show. The series will continue through the summer until the last show, set for Oct. 1, which will feature Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.