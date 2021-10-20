The unveiling the second KRT Art Bus is applauded by artist Charly Jupiter Hamilton’s widow, Rhoda (foreground), and others during an event on Charleston’s West Side on Wednesday. The bus features the Hamilton’s representations of Hank Williams, Martin Luther King Jr., Mountain Stage’s Larry Groce and others. KRT Executive Director Doug Hartley said the bus will enter service Thursday and rotate between different routes.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin (center) shows Kelvin and Tara Taylor the painting of their son, KJ Taylor, on the side of the KRT Art Bus painted by Charly Jupiter Hamilton. KJ Taylor, a Capital High School football player, was killed on Charleston’s West Side earlier this year.
