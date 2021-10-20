The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority and the city of Charleston unveiled its second KRT Art Bus during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The colorful bus features the work of longtime Charleston artist Charly Jupiter Hamilton, who died last month at the age of 73.

