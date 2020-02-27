PHOTOS: Cobbling together a family legacy

For more than 80 years, the Taylor Brothers Shoe Shop, in South Charleston, has been helping people in the Kanawha Valley put their best foot forward.
The family-owned shoe repair business has changed locations three times since it was started in 1932, but the one constant that has remained for much of the past 40 years is John Taylor.
Taylor, 71, began working in his family’s shoe repair shop when he was around 20 years old. In addition to fixing shoes, over the decades Taylor has amassed a collection of more than 300 pairs of collectible porcelain and glass shoes, which are displayed in the shop.