PHOTOS: Community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

Community members gathered Monday for the annual Celebration and Commemoration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King at Asbury United Methodist Church in Charleston's East End.
Attendees were treated to a full program of presentations, music, prayer and speakers. The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus performed along with the Capital High School VIP Choir at the event.
Jennifer Wells, executive director of West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, served as the keynote speaker.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Award recipients were named as well. Rev. Clifford Rawls, pastor at Reachout Community Church in Gilbert and director of The Store House food bank, received the Advocate of Peace Award. Teresa Brown, called the de-facto director of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Charleston's Second Avenue, was presented the Sharing of Self Award. Rev. Jeff Biddle, pastor of the New Hope Community Church in Charleston and founding director of the Midian Leadership Project, received the Human and Civil Rights Award. Sho'Monique Hankins, who is studying nursing at Bluefield State College and plans to become a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, was presented a Scholarship Award. Angela Gray, the nurse director of the Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department, received the Governor's Living the Dream Award.
The event concluded with a march to the Capitol complex where attendees, joined by Gov. Jim Justice, Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, rang the West Virginia bell.