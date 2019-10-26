PHOTOS: Costume crawl caps HallowEast

HallowEast, the East End’s annual Halloween party, wrapped up its 11th year Saturday with a costume crawl. The event is sponsored by Charleston Main Streets.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, October, 26, 2019

Barnett, Danny - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Boyd, Mary - 3 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Carter, Derrick - 2 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston.

Epling, Joyce - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Mt. Lookout.

Fore, Wanda - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Foster, Pauline - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Hartley, John - 2 p.m., The Church of Philadelphia, Palestine.

Hill Jr., Maxwell - 1 p.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston.

Littlefield, Ruth - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

McCormick, Berthelia - 11 a.m., Heart of God Ministries, Beckley.

McDowelle, Charles - 1 p.m., Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro.

Rhodes, Stephanie - 4 p.m., 506 E Street, South Charleston.

Smith, Carol - 10 a.m., Spring Fork Baptist Church, Charleston.

Smith Jr., Michael - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Taylor, John - 3 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Townsend, Sandra - 4 p.m., Clendenin United Methodist Church, Clendenin.

Vickers, Sharon - Noon, Boone County Racine Park.

Walker, Marguerite - 2 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston. 

Watts, Ephraim - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Whaling, Coy - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Windle, Betty - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Wiseman, Connie - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Woods, Frances - 1 p.m., Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston.