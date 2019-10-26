PHOTOS: Costume crawl caps HallowEast

HallowEast, the East End’s annual Halloween party, wrapped up its 11th year Saturday with a costume crawl. The event is sponsored by Charleston Main Streets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 26, 2019 @ 9:14 pm
Barnett, Danny - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Boyd, Mary - 3 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Carter, Derrick - 2 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston.
Epling, Joyce - 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Mt. Lookout.
Fore, Wanda - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Foster, Pauline - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Hartley, John - 2 p.m., The Church of Philadelphia, Palestine.
Hill Jr., Maxwell - 1 p.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston.
Littlefield, Ruth - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
McCormick, Berthelia - 11 a.m., Heart of God Ministries, Beckley.
McDowelle, Charles - 1 p.m., Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro.
Rhodes, Stephanie - 4 p.m., 506 E Street, South Charleston.
Smith, Carol - 10 a.m., Spring Fork Baptist Church, Charleston.
Smith Jr., Michael - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Taylor, John - 3 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Hurricane.
Townsend, Sandra - 4 p.m., Clendenin United Methodist Church, Clendenin.
Vickers, Sharon - Noon, Boone County Racine Park.
Walker, Marguerite - 2 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.
Watts, Ephraim - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Whaling, Coy - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Windle, Betty - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Wiseman, Connie - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Woods, Frances - 1 p.m., Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston.