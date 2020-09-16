Each year, the United Way of Central West Virginia hosts the Day of Caring, the largest one-day volunteer event in the area.
The event, now in its 15th year, is a day when local businesses, organizations and others team up to volunteer on projects such as trailbuilding, painting, landscaping and cleaning. There were a limited number of onsite projects this year and teams were limited to 20 volunteers.
This year, the event also included virtual activities for groups, such as sewing masks for the United Way, collecting socks for warming centers, writing cards for senior citizens and collecting pet food and treats for local animal shelters.