Herbert Hoover High School won the West Virginia Class AA softball championship, 6-5, over Hancock County’s Oak Glen in eight innings Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

After beating the Golden Bears 10-0 in their first game of the day and forcing a second match-up, the Huskies were down 5-2, but were able to tie it up in the seventh inning and defeat Oak Glen in extra innings. It’s Hoover’s fourth-straight Class AA title win, and the fifth overall.

The Huskies’ championship victory came on the fifth anniversary of the June 23, 2016, flood that destroyed their school.

