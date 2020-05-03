PHOTOS: Drive-by Disney parade

Eight-year-old Ayricah Clark was surprised by a mini Disney parade, Saturday, after her trip to Disney World was canceled. Clark was supposed to travel to the amusement park with her cheerleading team, the Famous Superstars, and her uncles, Chris Jones and Terrell Rush. Disney World is closed due to the coronavirus. Jones’ co-workers, Michelle Pratt and Angela Massey, helped put on the surprise parade, dressing as Disney characters and bringing Clark Disney balloons.
Trending Now
Articles
- COVID-19 tore through a black Baptist church community in WV. Nobody said a word about it
- As West Virginia reopens, restaurant owners weigh the risks
- Prep basketball: Paw Paw's Delawder set state scoring record 20 years ago
- Chuck Landon: Maybe a new conference is the answer to college expenses
- Statehouse Beat: Justice continuing to walk tightrope amid pandemic
- Former South Charleston, Marshall lineman Blake Brooks dies
- Clay grocery an oasis in county's food desert
- Rick Ryan: It's been a sad few months for South Charleston High School athletics
- WV just created a minority health advisory team. It could have been done five years ago
- Local fitness clubs think outside the gym to keep members' focus on workouts
Funerals for Sunday, May 3, 2020
Weaver, Sharon - 1 p.m., procession to leave Handley Funeral Home, Danville.