PHOTOS: Drive-by Disney parade

Eight-year-old Ayricah Clark was surprised by a mini Disney parade, Saturday, after her trip to Disney World was canceled. Clark was supposed to travel to the amusement park with her cheerleading team, the Famous Superstars, and her uncles, Chris Jones and Terrell Rush. Disney World is closed due to the coronavirus. Jones’ co-workers, Michelle Pratt and Angela Massey, helped put on the surprise parade, dressing as Disney characters and bringing Clark Disney balloons.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 3, 2020

Weaver, Sharon - 1 p.m., procession to leave Handley Funeral Home, Danville.