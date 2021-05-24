Thirty raised-bed garden plots will soon be nurturing a crop of summer vegetables on a vacant tract of Charleston Urban Renewal Authority land on the 1500 block of Washington Street East, thanks to the efforts of volunteers working with the East End Resource Center, with financial support from CURA.
After clearing waist-high weeds and brush from the tract in April, volunteers spent four days this month assembling garden beds from pre-cut posts and rebar, and filling them with mulch donated by the city of Charleston. In coming days, volunteers will add lime and fertilizer to the mulch, and then plant tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, okra, beans and other vegetables, provided with support from Capitol Market’s Bostic Greenhouses. Cardboard sheets will be placed between plants to deter weeds.
Once the vegetables ripen, “anyone who wants to pick and eat the produce is welcome to do so,” said Frank Gourley, who is coordinating volunteers for the East End Community Garden.