Falling pieces, not prices, as Sears demolition hits high gear
Staff reports
Feb 14, 2023

Crews from Rodney Loftis & Son Contracting made progress Tuesday in their effort to bring down the former Sears store at the Charleston Town Center mall.

After extended legal wrangling, a Kanawha County judge in August cleared the way for the demolition to begin. KM Hotels, which owns the property, has said it plans to build a Hilton hotel at the site.

Sears, one of the Town Center's four original anchor stores, closed in 2017.