Crews from Rodney Loftis & Son Contracting made progress Tuesday in their effort to bring down the former Sears store at the Charleston Town Center mall.

After extended legal wrangling, a Kanawha County judge in August cleared the way for the demolition to begin. KM Hotels, which owns the property, has said it plans to build a Hilton hotel at the site.

