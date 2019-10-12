PHOTOS: FestivALL Fall continues in Charleston

A decidedly autumn morning greeted visitors to Saturday’s FestivALL Fall activities across Charleston.
Capitol Market hosted a Party in the Patch, which featured free children’s games and activities like pumpkin painting, while The Virginian was home to the seventh annual Harvest Art Fair, which featured a variety of hand-crafted works from local artisans.
The Harvest Art Fair continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and is one of several events planned for the final day of FestivALL Fall. Other highlights include the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk at 1 p.m. on the Sunrise Carriage Trail, a Brunch Walk beginning at 11 a.m. at locations around downtown, and Spring Hill Cemetery’s Founders Day Program, which begins at 1 p.m.
For information about all the
FestivALL Fall events, visit