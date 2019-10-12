PHOTOS: FestivALL Fall continues in Charleston

Elsa Facemyer, 10, gives total concentration to her pumpkin painting during the Party in the Patch, a FestivALL Fall event hosted by Capitol Market Saturday.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

A decidedly autumn morning greeted visitors to Saturday’s FestivALL Fall activities across Charleston.

Capitol Market hosted a Party in the Patch, which featured free children’s games and activities like pumpkin painting, while The Virginian was home to the seventh annual Harvest Art Fair, which featured a variety of hand-crafted works from local artisans.

The Harvest Art Fair continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and is one of several events planned for the final day of FestivALL Fall. Other highlights include the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk at 1 p.m. on the Sunrise Carriage Trail, a Brunch Walk beginning at 11 a.m. at locations around downtown, and Spring Hill Cemetery’s Founders Day Program, which begins at 1 p.m.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, October 12, 2019

Allen Sr., David - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of St. Albans.

Batman-Hammock, Emily - Noon, Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Bennett, Sylvia - Noon, Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch.

Burford, Regina - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Dockery, David - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, Princeton.

Friddell, Gloria - 11 a.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Gates, Clarence - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Jackson, Hettie - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Maddox, Carl - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Morton, Jonzy - 3 p.m., Laurel Fork Baptist Church, Adonijah.

Russell, Lori - 11 a.m., Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield.

Smith, Beverly - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Strickler, Anne - 3 p.m., Zoar Baptist Church, Kesslers Cross Lanes.

Tyler, Barbara - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.