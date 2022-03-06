PHOTOS: Following the rainbows Staff reports Mar 6, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 2 Buy Now Jacob Sims (right), 10, and his grandfather, Mark Benjamin (second from right), came from Martinsburg to fish for trout stocked in the Elk River, near Clendenin, on Friday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Kanawha County Commission employees Cassidy Riley (left) and Kellie Baker release trout into the Elk River near Clendenin. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anglers were anxious to hit the water after the Kanawha County Commission and Indian Lake Fish Hatchery released 1,250 pounds of rainbow trout into the Elk River in the town of Clendenin on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesChanges coming at HD MediaStatehouse Beat: Justice and Legislature's opposition to masks and vaccines bear responsibility for many COVID-19 deaths in WVQuinnimont was first Gorge mining town to ship coal on new C&O linePrep wrestling: Kanawha Valley wrestlers claim 4 individual state titlesWVU basketball: Mountaineers finish off TCU 70-64WVU football: New offensive coordinator talks QB plans for MountaineersCharleston mother honors son who died from COVID-19 by teaching others about vaccinationState mine inspectors' enforcement authority praised by miners, but faces uncertain future after WV House effort to end itHoward Swint: Answers, not a casino, needed at Town CenterBill that would eliminate minimum number of royalty owners needed to allow oil and gas development heads to governor's desk See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network