Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Anglers were anxious to hit the water after the Kanawha County Commission and Indian Lake Fish Hatchery released 1,250 pounds of rainbow trout into the Elk River in the town of Clendenin on Friday.

Recommended for you