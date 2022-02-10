Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Family and friends of Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores paid their final respects to the longtime Kanawha County commissioner Thursday during his funeral at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston.

Shores died last Friday at age 92.

Born in 1930, Shores was a star athlete at Stonewall Jackson High School when he attended. He spent 42 years on the Kanawha County Commission, making him the longest-serving commissioner in county history.

He also spent four years in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He retired from the commission in 2020.

Following the service, a funeral procession stopped in front of the Kanawha County Courthouse for a “last call” for Shores from Metro 911 before proceeding to his burial site.

A celebration of life was held at the Clay Center following the service.

