Hoppy Shores Jr. speaks about his father during the funeral Thursday. At left is photograph of the elder Shores that was taken during a football game when he was a star athlete at Stonewall Jackson High School.
The hearse carrying the body of former Kanawha County Commissioner Henry "Hoppy" Shores stops in front of Kanawha County Courthouse for the "last call" with Metro 911 during the procession following the funeral for Shores on Thursday.
The hearse carrying the body of former Kanawha County Commissioner Henry “Hoppy” Shores passes under a large American flag suspended by South Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Fire Department ladder trucks on Virginia Street during the procession following the funeral for Shores on Thursday.
Kanawha County Courthouse employees and others stand in front of the courthouse as the funeral procession for former Kanawha County Commissioner Henry "Hoppy" Shores stops for the "last call" with Metro 911 Thursday.
Kanawha County sheriff's deputies stand by as the hearse carrying the body of former Kanawha County Commissioner Henry "Hoppy" Shores turns the corner onto Court Street in front of Kanawha County Courthouse during the procession following the funeral for Shores on Thursday.
The funeral procession for former Kanawha County Commissioner Henry "Hoppy" Shores passes the courthouse on Court Street before turning onto Kanawha Boulevard and continuing on to South Charleston following his funeral service Thursday.
Family and friends of Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores paid their final respects to the longtime Kanawha County commissioner Thursday during his funeral at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston.
Shores died last Friday at age 92.
Born in 1930, Shores was a star athlete at Stonewall Jackson High School when he attended. He spent 42 years on the Kanawha County Commission, making him the longest-serving commissioner in county history.
He also spent four years in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He retired from the commission in 2020.
Following the service, a funeral procession stopped in front of the Kanawha County Courthouse for a “last call” for Shores from Metro 911 before proceeding to his burial site.
A celebration of life was held at the Clay Center following the service.