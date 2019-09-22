Photos: Former National Guardsman awarded WV Distinguished Service Medal

After more than half a century of service with the West Virginia National Guard and the U.S. Army, Gary W. Isner was surprised Sunday with the West Virginia Distinguished Service Medal at First Baptist Church in Dunbar.
The award was created by the state Legislature in 1939 to recognize West Virginians' exemplary service in the military, or any citizen who gives distinguished service to the state. It's been awarded fewer than 200 times in the eight decades since.
Isner, who is battling cancer, joined the National Guard in 1966. He retired after a 40-year career that included a stint in the Army, and then continued to work with the Guard as a civilian.