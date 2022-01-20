Natural Resources Police Sgt. Larry Harvey carries a stuffed bobcat Thursday to display at an exhibit on illegally killed wildlife at the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. About 175 exhibitors are expected to participate in the show, presented by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, which opens at noon Friday.
Vendor Roger Timmerman of Blountsville, Alabama, hangs up handmade leather belts Thursday as he gets ready for the opening of the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Timmerman said he has participated in the show for about 15 years.
Marc Lawrence of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association and Carrie Ross of Laurel Fork Farms & Outdoors place mannequins wearing ghillie suits near her booth as she prepares for the opening of this weekend's West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show.
Vendors, outfitters and exhibitors were busy Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center making final preparations for this weekend's West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show.
The 34th annual event, produced by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, also includes the Division of Natural Resources' Whitetail Hall of Fame exhibit, a silent auction and various presentations.
The show will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $1 for children 6-12 and free for those 6 and younger.