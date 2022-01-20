Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Vendors, outfitters and exhibitors were busy Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center making final preparations for this weekend's West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show.

The 34th annual event, produced by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, also includes the Division of Natural Resources' Whitetail Hall of Fame exhibit, a silent auction and various presentations.

The show will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $1 for children 6-12 and free for those 6 and younger.

Recommended for you