PHOTOS: Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with a new treat

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council kicked off its annual cookie sale with “Cookie Palooza” at the Charleston Town Center on Friday.
Girl Scouts will begin selling their famous cookies, like Samoas, Thin Mints and Tagalongs, this week, according to a news release from the organization.
New to the lineup this year is the Lemon-Up, lemon flavored cookie. The new cookie is baked with a lemon glaze and each cookie bears an inspirational message. The Lemon-Up replaces the Savannah Smile cookie.
The cookie program began in 1917 as a way for Girl Scout troops to fund activities, something it still does today. Proceeds from the cookie sale stay local, the Girl Scouts said.