A flag that was flown over the rubble of the South Tower of the World Trade Center in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks made its way to Charleston on Wednesday.

The Ground Zero flag, brought to Charleston from Beckley by the West Virginia Patriot Guard riders, was flown over Charleston Fire Department Station 2 on the city’s West Side. From Charleston, the flag will next travel to Kentucky.

