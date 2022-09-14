WV Patriot Guard Ride Captain Ed Peckham hands the Ground Zero Flag and marble cross to Charleston Fire Department Honor Guard Commander Lt. Scott Holmes to be raised over Charleston’s Fire Station No. 2 during a ceremony Wednesday. Peckham and two other riders brought the flag from Beckley, where it had arrived from Virginia. It next goes to Kentucky.
Charleston Fire Department Honor Guard Commander Lt. Scott Holmes carries the Ground Zero Flag to be raised over Charleston's Fire Department Station 2 during a ceremony Wednesday after having received it from WV Patriot Guard Ride Captain Ed Peckham.
A cross fashioned out of marble recovered from what is believed to have been the lobby of the South Tower at the World Trade Center was placed at the base of the flagpole during Wednesday's ceremony at Charleston's Fire Station 2 on Charleston's West Side.
The Ground Zero Flag flies over Charleston Fire Department Station 2 during a ceremony Wednesday following the flag's arrival. The flag was brought to Charleston from Beckley via the WV Patriot Guard riders and had been in Virginia before that. The flag was flown in the rubble at the site of what was the World Trade Center in New York City from the week following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks until Nov. 2, 2001. After Wednesday's ceremony the Patriot Guard riders were taking the flag to Kentucky to continue on to other states.
WV Patriot Guard Ride Captain Ed Peckham hands the Ground Zero Flag and marble cross to Charleston Fire Department Honor Guard Commander Lt. Scott Holmes to be raised over Charleston’s Fire Station No. 2 during a ceremony Wednesday. Peckham and two other riders brought the flag from Beckley, where it had arrived from Virginia. It next goes to Kentucky.
Charleston Fire Department Honor Guard Commander Lt. Scott Holmes carries the Ground Zero Flag to be raised over Charleston's Fire Department Station 2 during a ceremony Wednesday after having received it from WV Patriot Guard Ride Captain Ed Peckham.
A cross fashioned out of marble recovered from what is believed to have been the lobby of the South Tower at the World Trade Center was placed at the base of the flagpole during Wednesday's ceremony at Charleston's Fire Station 2 on Charleston's West Side.
The Ground Zero Flag flies over Charleston Fire Department Station 2 during a ceremony Wednesday following the flag's arrival. The flag was brought to Charleston from Beckley via the WV Patriot Guard riders and had been in Virginia before that. The flag was flown in the rubble at the site of what was the World Trade Center in New York City from the week following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks until Nov. 2, 2001. After Wednesday's ceremony the Patriot Guard riders were taking the flag to Kentucky to continue on to other states.
A flag that was flown over the rubble of the South Tower of the World Trade Center in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks made its way to Charleston on Wednesday.
The Ground Zero flag, brought to Charleston from Beckley by the West Virginia Patriot Guard riders, was flown over Charleston Fire Department Station 2 on the city’s West Side. From Charleston, the flag will next travel to Kentucky.
The flag has traveled the country with a small cross made out of marble believed to have come from the lobby of the South Tower and has made several trips to military sites in Iraq, according to a news release.
The flag and cross are used as part of “Never Forget” ceremonies in the cities and towns they visit. The goal is to retire the flag and cross on Nov. 2, 2026, 25 years after they were last at the World Trade Center.