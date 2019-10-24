PHOTOS: Historic plane touches down at Yeager

Nearly a century after it rolled off the assembly line of Ford Motor Company’s Stout Metal Airplane Division in Dearborn, Michigan, the Ford 4-AT-E Tri-Motor touched down at Yeager Airport Thursday afternoon.
The Ford Tri-Motor, nicknamed the “Tin Goose,” is stationed at the Charleston airport through Sunday, where visitors can view the historic aircraft and climb aboard for a brief excursion. The flights depart from Yeager’s general aviation terminal from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Passengers are encouraged to bring cameras as every seat is a window seat.
Cost is $72 for adults and $52 for those 17 and younger for tickets bought in advance. Walk-up adult fares will be $77. All proceeds benefit the Experimental Aviation Association’s education, restoration and history programs.
Tickets may be ordered online at www.flytheford.org, or by calling 1-800-843-3612.