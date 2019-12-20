PHOTOS: Homeless Persons' Memorial Day in Charleston

Homeless West Virginia men and women who died this year were honored Friday at the National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day in Charleston.

Homeless-services providers read out loud the names of 50 residents who died in 2019.The largest share of those who died had lived in the Kanawha Valley.

The annual event was held at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

