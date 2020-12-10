Essential reporting in volatile times.

Boat owner Bryan Hughes, 42, prepares his boat, the 85-foot sternwheeler Katie H., for the annual Charleston Lighted Boat Parade set to launch at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Hughes, who lives on the boat, said the parade on the Kanawha River has been going on for more than 10 years. The parade will be on the Kanawha from the Elk River to the Capitol and back to Haddad Riverfront Park. 