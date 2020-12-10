Boat owner Bryan Hughes, 42, prepares his boat, the 85-foot sternwheeler Katie H., for the annual Charleston Lighted Boat Parade set to launch at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Hughes, who lives on the boat, said the parade on the Kanawha River has been going on for more than 10 years. The parade will be on the Kanawha from the Elk River to the Capitol and back to Haddad Riverfront Park.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
- West Virginia Power among 11 minor league teams not invited back for 2021 season
- Investigations ensue after one person killed in Belle chemical plant explosion
- Chuck Landon: Huggins not happy about home game attendance
- Kanawha is closing classrooms next week, even if state COVID-19 map allows them to open
- Nearly 1 in every 90 West Virginians has COVID-19 as state urges participation in contact tracing
- Kanawha bows to court ruling, making Williams South Charleston High’s principal; former principal passed over for GW job
- Prep football: Poca places four on Class AA All-State first team
- Prep sports: SSAC sets revised schedules for winter, spring sports
- Capitol Building Commission listens to calls to remove Stonewall statue, but takes no action
- 5 dead, including 3 children, following house fire in Greenbrier County