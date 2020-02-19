PHOTOS: Lights out for Goldfarb Lighting & Electric showroom

The building that once housed the Goldfarb Lighting & Electric showroom was reduced to a pile of rubble this week.
In July 2019, owners Jack and Doris Goldfarb announced plans to shutter the decorative lighting showroom, located along Virginia Street, in order to concentrate on the company’s residential and commercial lighting product business next door, which remains open.
“As the dynamics of the economy began to change and the online competition became stronger and stronger, decorative lighting showrooms all over the country began to close down,” Jack Goldfarb told the Gazette-Mail in 2019.
Workers with Charleston-based contractor Echo Inc. began the process of tearing down the building last month.
Before becoming a showroom for lamp and lighting fixtures, the building was originally constructed as a stable by the Ruffner Brothers in 1910. According to published reports, the building also housed horse-drawn fire trucks and trolleys, and provided shelter for elephants when the circus came to the city.