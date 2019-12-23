top story

PHOTOS: McLaughlin laid to rest with military honors

Retired Brig. Gen. J. Kemp McLaughlin was remembered Monday with a military funeral service at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston. McLaughlin, who died earlier this month at age 101, was a highly decorated pilot who flew bomber missions in World War II and led a squadron in the Korean War. A Braxton County native, McLaughlin also organized and led West Virginia’s Air National Guard, which would later see its Charleston base named for him. McLaughlin also served on the Kanawha County Commission and in the Legislature.

