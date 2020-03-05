PHOTOS: Montgomery's sharp dressed man

On a crisp winter day, Byron Rowsey makes his way out of his Montgomery shop to stop a customer and longtime friend on the sidewalk — Rowsey had noticed the pleats on the man’s trousers and had suggestions on the fit.
Byron Rowsey acts not only as the unofficial fashion police for his town, but also as owner of Byron’s Services, a men’s clothing shop in its 50th year of serving the Fayette County community.
At 90 years old, Rowsey spends the afternoon switching out his winter suits for his spring line. With a half-century under his finely crafted belt, Rowsey said he has no immediate plans for retirement.
“I tried to retire once and couldn’t stand it,” he said. “I’ll keep going until they put me out to pasture.”