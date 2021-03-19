The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

For the first time in over a year, a roar of engines filled the Charleston Coliseum Friday as competitors in the TriState MX Indoor Series took to the track.

The two-day motocross event continues Saturday, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. Qualifying races begin at 10 a.m. A limited number of socially distanced, general admission tickets are available for $22 each. All current COVID-19 safety regulations are being enforced, including the wearing of face masks.

For more information, visit the TriState MX page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriStateMX.

