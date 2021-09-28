Children hold basketballs during Monday's groundbreaking of a new park located on the city's West Side. Beatrice Street Park, on the corner of Washington Street West and Beatrice Street, will include two basketball courts, a playground and parking.
Charleston City Councilman Larry Moore speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for Beatrice Street Park on Monday. Construction on the park is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to a news release from the city.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and other city officials broke ground on a new park coming to the city's West Side on Monday.
Beatrice Street Park will be located at the corner of Beatrice Street and Washington Street West. It will contain two basketball courts, picnic tables and a playground. The park will also have dedicated parking.
"This park will be a great addition to the West Side and the City of Charleston," city councilman Larry Moore said in a news release Monday afternoon. “This is another way to give children and families more opportunities to get outside together.”
The city is leasing the park site from the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority until 2046, according to the release. The city said the park should open by the end of the year.
“In talking with members of the community, including our youth, folks stressed the importance of a walkable park on our West Side flats,” Goodwin said. "This location is accessible by walking, biking, car and bus, giving a great amount of people access."