Charleston police officers visited Bream Center for Childhood Development Thursday morning to deliver hot cocoa to the children. Officers arrived at the school with the warm drinks, music and the police mascot.
"It's our way of giving back to the community while teaching the kids not to be afraid of the police," officers said in a news release. "We want to constantly engage with the community and let the kids know that we are their friend and that they can talk to us and we're here to keep them safe."
Officers also visited children at the Schoenbaum Center and the Mel Wolf YWCA Child Development Center. Officers also handed out hot cocoa to people at Manna Meal and the Transit Mall in downtown Charleston.