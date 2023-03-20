Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The northbound Greenbrier Street off-ramp from Interstate 64 was closed Monday as tree canopy clearing got underway along the freeway’s right-of-way on the forested slopes towering over the four-lane near the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.

Contractor crews used heavy equipment mounted with saw and grappling booms, as well as hand-operated chain saws and pole saws, to clear the right-of-way, then dropped the shorn material onto the Greenbrier Street off-ramp for chipping and disposal.

