As workers push limbs and trees off a two-level Interstate 64 retaining wall, a mobile grappling boom transports the debris from a landing zone on the temporarily closed Greenbrier Street exit to a chipping machine.
As workers push limbs and trees off a two-level Interstate 64 retaining wall, a mobile grappling boom transports the debris from a landing zone on the temporarily closed Greenbrier Street exit to a chipping machine.
The northbound Greenbrier Street off-ramp from Interstate 64 was closed Monday as tree canopy clearing got underway along the freeway’s right-of-way on the forested slopes towering over the four-lane near the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
Contractor crews used heavy equipment mounted with saw and grappling booms, as well as hand-operated chain saws and pole saws, to clear the right-of-way, then dropped the shorn material onto the Greenbrier Street off-ramp for chipping and disposal.
The northbound Greenbrier Street off-ramp at I-64’s Exit 99 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the work is complete, expected to be by the end of March.
Statewide, a record 500 acres of canopy along highway rights-of-way are expected to have been cleared by March 31, compared with 170 acres last year, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
The tree canopy maintenance is performed annually to allow snow, ice and other moisture to melt and evaporate more quickly, reducing the risk of accidents and easing asphalt degradation.