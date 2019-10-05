You are the owner of this article.
PHOTOS: Rod Run and Doo Wop rolls on

Automotive aficionados filled Kanawha Boulevard, in Charleston, to check out classic and custom vehicles Saturday as the Rod Run and Doo Wop continued. The annual car show wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, October 5, 2019

Baber, Bessie - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Bailey, Debbie - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Bailey, Nina - 10 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Bradley, Luke - 11 a.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Carte Sr., Glenn - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

DeRaimo, Pricilla - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Guyer, Curtis - 2 p.m. Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Hall, Freddie - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Huffman, Naomi - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

King, Charles - 1 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Lambrechts, Ella - 11:30 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.

Lambros, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Murdock, Edward - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Owens, Margaret - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Parker, Malinda - 3:30 p.m., 905 Wilson Street, South Charleston.

Pauley, Debra - 7 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Pt. Pleasant.

Pickens, David - 1 p.m., Ireland United Methodist Church, Ireland.

Tanner, Joan - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Williams, Thomas - 11 a.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.