PHOTOS: Saluting a herculean effort with a C-130H Hercules

Nurses and staff at Charleston Area Medical Center Women and Children’s Hospital wave as they watch an AW C-130H Hercules plane fly overhead as part of Operation American Resolve Wednesday afternoon. The plane, flown by members of the Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing, conducted a flyover of 23 area hospitals and medical facilities to honor the efforts of health care workers and first responders serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Members of the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing toured the skies of Central and Southern West Virginia on Wednesday to salute health care workers and first responders.

The flyover, conducted by a crew in a C-130H Hercules, was part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation American Resolve, a nationwide initiative to recognize those serving on the front lines against COVID-19.

The plane flew over more than 20 hospitals and other health care facilities in the region, from Point Pleasant to Princeton and Gassaway to the Greater Kanawha Valley.

