PHOTOS: Saluting a herculean effort with a C-130H Hercules

Members of the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing toured the skies of Central and Southern West Virginia on Wednesday to salute health care workers and first responders.
The flyover, conducted by a crew in a C-130H Hercules, was part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation American Resolve, a nationwide initiative to recognize those serving on the front lines against COVID-19.
The plane flew over more than 20 hospitals and other health care facilities in the region, from Point Pleasant to Princeton and Gassaway to the Greater Kanawha Valley.