PHOTOS: South Charleston gets into the Christmas spirit
Staff reports
Dec 4, 2021

Santa Claus waves at children and adults during the South Charleston Christmas Parade Saturday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Members of the Kelle Boggs Dance Studio wow the crowd at the South Charleston Christmas Parade Saturday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Riding high on shoulders was a good way to see the members of the Kelle Boggs Dance Studio wow the crowd at the South Charleston Christmas Parade Saturday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Girl Scouts brought snow to their float in the South Charleston Christmas Parade on Saturday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Santa waves at children and adults at the South Charleston Christmas Parade Saturday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Members of Beni Kedem Shrine electrify the crowd at the South Charleston Christmas Parade Saturday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Hundreds of people lined the streets of South Charleston to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and more during the city's annual Christmas parade.