PHOTOS: Stringin' beans for a good cause
Staff reports
Aug 5, 2023

Dan Brammer of South Charleston dressed like a farmer to string green beans at Capitol Market Saturday during Manna Meal's Bean Stringin' 2023 event.

Over 80 people came out to string green beans for Manna Meal Saturday at Capitol Market.

Members of the community came together to string green beans for a good cause Saturday at Capitol Market.

Hudson Petry, 4, of St. Albans, helps his parents, Chase (left) and Courtney Petry, and his grandmother, Terri Coleman, string beans.

Members of the community came together to string green beans for a good cause Saturday at Capitol Market.

Members of the community came together to string green beans for a good cause Saturday at Capitol Market.

Manna Meal's donation coordinator Ken Haynes collects beans after they had been strung. Last year's event resulted in over 800 pounds of beans.

Members of the community came together to string green beans for a good cause Saturday at Capitol Market.

Members of the community came together to string green beans for a good cause Saturday at Capitol Market.

The Manna Meal soup kitchen hosted its 13th annual bean stringing event Saturday at Capitol Market in Charleston.

Members of the community were encouraged to purchase green beans from vendors at the Market, then gather together to string them in the classic Appalachian tradition.

After being prepared, the beans are frozen and used throughout the year in Manna Meal's efforts to provide food to anyone who needs one.