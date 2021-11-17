Joseph Williams (left), an eighth-grader from West Side Middle School, and other middle school students help artist Zulu Painter of St. Petersburg, Florida (second from left), paint a mural on the side of a building located at Five Corners, on Charleston’s West Side, Wednesday.
Students from West Side Middle School help artist Zulu Painter, of St. Petersburg, paint a mural on the side of a building located at Five Corners, on Charleston's West Side, Wednesday. Sixth-grade science teacher and building owner Hiram Bertoch provided the blank wall and Charleston's Office of Public Art provided the paint. Zulu Painter, a West Virginia native, created the design, which he started painting last week.
Students from West Side Middle School joined artist Zulu Painter, a West Virginia native who now lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday at a new mural taking shape at Five Corners, on Charleston’s West Side.
The artist recently finished another mural, in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street, in the East End.