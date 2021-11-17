The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Students from West Side Middle School joined artist Zulu Painter, a West Virginia native who now lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday at a new mural taking shape at Five Corners, on Charleston’s West Side.

Zulu Painter designed the mural to go on the side of a building owned by sixth-grade science teacher Hiram Bertoch. The paint was provided by the Charleston Office of Public Art.

The artist recently finished another mural, in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street, in the East End.

