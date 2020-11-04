Essential reporting in volatile times.

City and county officials joined members of the Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors and library staff on Wednesday to celebrate a milestone in the renovation to the main library downtown.

A steel beam, which will soon be erected to support a covered walkway that connects the Summers Street parking garage to the main library, was signed by those in attendance. The $32 million project, which will add more than 20,000 square feet to the original building, is expected to wrap up in December 2021.