PHOTOS: The Moth flies into Charleston

The Moth, a critically acclaimed storytelling performance, stopped in West Virginia last week at the state Culture Center Theater in Charleston.
This performance, hosted by Jon Goode, featured five storytellers — including one from Charleston — and music from St. Albans fiddle player Tessa Dillon. This show was part of The Moth’s “A More Perfect Union” series.
Since launching in 1997, The Moth has produced more than 6,000 live events across six continents, with more than 40,000 true personal stories being shared to audiences around the world. Stories from their events are recorded and regularly featured on their radio show and podcast, “The Moth Radio Hour,” which airs of 500 stations nationwide, including West Virginia Public Broadcasting Saturdays at 1 p.m.