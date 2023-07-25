Dave Simmons (right), a Vietnam veteran and president of the West Virginia chapters of the Vietnam Veterans of America, hugs Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt following a ceremony at the Nitro History & Wars Museum Tuesday morning. The ceremony was held to dedicate the permanent display of the West Virginia Vietnam War Memorial in the museum. The memorial had been driven around the state by Simmons and Vietnam Veteran Chapter 37 President Dewey Cheney as a traveling exhibit for the past 13 years.
Dave Simmons, a Vietnam veteran and president of the West Virginia chapters of the Vietnam Veterans of America, speaks during a ceremony to dedicate the West Virginia Vietnam War Memorial at Nitro's History & Wars Museum.
The city of Nitro welcomed the newest addition to the Nitro History & Wars Museum on Tuesday, unveiling a permanent home for the traveling West Virginia Vietnam War Memorial during an early morning ceremony.
The memorial, which had toured the state for much of the past decade, was installed at the museum in May, according to a news release. Members of the Nitro Historic Commission have spent the past several weeks preparing the display for visitors. Tuesday's dedication was the final step in that process.
A number of Vietnam veterans were on hand for the event, along with Nitro city officials.
