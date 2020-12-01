It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Charleston and across most of West Virginia on Tuesday, as winter's first widespread snowfall touched down. Charleston's three-inch accumulation enabled sledding and snowman sculpting at Cato Park, and created photo-worthy wintry scenes in forests and fields throughout the state, with the exception of the Eastern Panhandle. But snow's season debut will be short-lived in the Kanawha Valley, with the National Weather Service forecasting mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures warming into the 40s and 50s.
