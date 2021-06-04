After being canceled and then twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Home Show finally returned to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Friday afternoon.
The annual home showcase, which features vendors and exhibits from across the region, continues through Sunday. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for seniors. Children 15 and younger are admitted free. For more information about the Home Show, visit www.wvhomeshow.com.