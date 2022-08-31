David Robinson of Charleston looks through shirts featuring West Virginia University's Flying WV logo at Charleston Department Store in hopes he can find one to take to the Backyard Brawl. WVU will face off Thursday night against the University of Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh.
David Robinson of Charleston looks through shirts featuring West Virginia University's Flying WV logo at Charleston Department Store in hopes he can find one to take to the Backyard Brawl. WVU will face off Thursday night against the University of Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh.
David Robinson of Charleston looks through shirts featuring West Virginia University's Flying WV logo at Charleston Department Store in hopes he can find one to take to the Backyard Brawl. WVU will face off Thursday night against the University of Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh.
David Robinson of Charleston looks through shirts featuring West Virginia University's Flying WV logo at Charleston Department Store in hopes he can find one to take to the Backyard Brawl. WVU will face off Thursday night against the University of Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium, in Pittsburgh.
Shoppers took advantage of Charleston Department Store's vast supply of West Virginia University apparel ahead of the revived Backyard Brawl football game featuring WVU and the University of Pittsburgh. WVU will take on Pitt Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.