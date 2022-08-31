Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Shoppers took advantage of Charleston Department Store's vast supply of West Virginia University apparel ahead of the revived Backyard Brawl football game featuring WVU and the University of Pittsburgh. WVU will take on Pitt Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

