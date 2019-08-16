PHOTOS: Young blacksmith forges his own way

Nineteen-year-old Bennett Life built a forge in a garage at his home in Charleston. He started blacksmithing at 15, first learning from a “Foxfire” article.
top story
Bacchus, Sharon - 4 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Brown Jr., Michael - 6 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Ceslovnik, John - 10 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Summersville.
Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Gill, Dalton - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Hammons, Jerry - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Calvin.
Holmes, Ardona - Noon, Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Lodge Jr., William - 11:30 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Love, Richard - 9:30 a.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Oxley, Jack - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Plumley, Ruth - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Price, Pauline - 2 p.m., Ranger United Baptist Church.
Shaffer, James - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Singleton, Jessica - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.
Sisson, Tara - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Weber, Mary - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart, Charleston.