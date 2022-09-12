PHOTOS: Young readers on a roll at WV Capitol Complex Sep 12, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 3 Buy Now Beatrice Mae White, 2, tries to put a ring around the neck of a stuffed giraffe at the "Roll & Read" event on the state Capitol grounds Monday. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Elias Collins (left), 6 and his sisters Emory 3, and Willa, 8, from Wheeling, ride characters from the book "Cows Can't Jump" by author Dave Reisman. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Buy Now "Cows Can't Jump' author Dave Reisman signs books for families at the Roll & Read event Monday on the state Capitol grounds. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Families gathered Monday to promote childhood literacy and health during a Roll & Read event on the West Virginia Capitol Complex, in Charleston.Presented by Parents as Teachers, an in-home visiting program for families with young children, the event featured book-themed snacks, arts and crafts, live characters and more.Author Dave Reisman, who wrote "Cows Can't Jump," was on hand to meet families, who received a free copy of the book. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesNucor says new sheet mill will be one of world’s most high-techWVU football: Offense hums while defense struggles for 0-2 MountaineersMarshall football: Herd barely short of AP Top 25Chuck Landon: A+ effort for Herd, failure for WVUHuntington High School librarian is keeper of school historyMan dead after shooting in Charleston FridayDear Abby: Couple mending relationship eye speed bump on the pathLosing sleep over a loss to KansasThis week in Mountaineer athleticsNC State added to Marshall football 2023 schedule See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail editorial: September 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts