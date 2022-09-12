Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Families gathered Monday to promote childhood literacy and health during a Roll & Read event on the West Virginia Capitol Complex, in Charleston.

Presented by Parents as Teachers, an in-home visiting program for families with young children, the event featured book-themed snacks, arts and crafts, live characters and more.

