Pilot practicing night landings narrowly misses impact with Yeager hillside

The pilot who escaped serious injury late Wednesday when his single-engine aircraft struck the end of Yeager Airport's recently installed EMAS bed, shearing off his plane's nose gear and setting the stage for a crash landing, had been practicing touch-and-go night landings at the time of the incident.
Yeager Airport officials said Ralph S. Smith Jr., the owner and pilot of the 1966 Cessna 182J, was in the process of making the first of three planned touch-and-go landings as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's night flight recertification process when the 11:25 p.m. accident occurred.
The aircraft scraped the lowest of two stairsteping tiers of blocks below the surface level of the EMAS bed at the very end of the safety structure, shearing off the nose gear assembly. The aircraft then apparently slewed to the right, slid on its belly, and came to a nose-down stop.
Archie Walker of Yeager Airport's operations staff was the first to reach the crash landing site, and helped Smith exit the Cessna. Yeager officials said Smith was bleeding from a nose injury but declined medical attention. Smith, a Charleston psychiatrist, also serves as an FAA flight medical examiner.
Smith, according to Yeager officials, touched down more than 1,000 feet short of the verge of Runway 5's designated landing area. The EMAS area is marked to be avoided except by aircraft overshooting takeoffs or landings originating from the Coonskin Park end of the runway.
The Cessna was removed from the EMAS area by a crane-equipped Copley wrecker, and taken to a hangar. An FAA investigator was at the scene of the accident late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Yeager Airport Assistant Director Nick Keller said representatives from the company that manufactures the EMAS blocks used at Yeager would soon arrive at the airport to assess damage and recommend a repair plan.
A deep gouge and surface scraping of the EMAS bed caused by the crash landing should not affect the safety feature's ability to bring a passenger jet or other aircraft routinely using the Charleston airport to a safe stop, Keller said.
Had the Cessna touched down at an elevation a foot or more lower than it did, the outcome of the Wednesday night incident would likely have been deadly, according to Keller.
"It's another argument for having standard [1,000-foot] safety areas at the ends of the runways," as Yeager is seeking funding to build, said Dominique Ranieri, marketing director for the Charleston airport. "That area would have been grass, instead of an EMAS bed," she said.