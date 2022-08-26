Police: Charleston man shot dead after argument Staff reports Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Collins Courtesy photo Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Charleston man is dead after police say an argument led to gunfire Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Frame Street.Police found Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounc- ed dead.Police say the suspect, Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston was in an argument with Mosley when he produced a gun and shot the man in the chest, and then fled the area on foot.Collins is wanted for second-degree murder. Anyone with knowledge of Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department, at 304-348-6480, or Metro Communications, at 304-348-8111. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dontaze Mosley Collins Police Crime Weaponry Criminal Law Shavan Vondell Collins Argument Suspect Charleston Police Department Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWorried about lack of WVU QB starter announcement? Don't bePrep football: Edwards hits coaching milestone in GW win over Cabell MidlandTransforming Town Center garage, former Macys into sports facility a complex projectGeorge Washington embracing a "We" mentalitySouth Charleston plant set to keep making chlorination chemicals after expected sale of Clearon to SolenisPrep football: Morgantown drubs South Charleston 50-0Tractor trailer wreck closes Turnpike, spills chemical into Paint CreekSnake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiastsPolice: WV officers kill fugitive who pulled gun at funeralRiverside banks on depth from 20 seniors See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy