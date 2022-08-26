Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Charleston man is dead after police say an argument led to gunfire Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Frame Street.

Police found Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounc- ed dead.

