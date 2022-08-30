Police dog's funeral set for Thursday Staff reports Aug 30, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A funeral service will be held Thursday for a Charleston police dog killed late Saturday night.K-9 Axel was shot as Charleston police officers tried to arrest a man wanted for malicious wounding. Officers returned fire, killing the man.Axel's funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday in the grand hall of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Visitation will start at noon.Both visitation and the funeral will be open to the public.From 11 a.m. through the end of the service, two lanes of Quarrier Street will be closed beginning at Clendenin Street. Civic Center Drive will be accessible for parking at the Coliseum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesEPA proposes designating PFAS found in dozens of WV public water systems as hazardousNitro officials break ground on new sports complexGazette-Mail editorial: Defanging poisonous, reckless rhetoricWVU football: Daniels named starting quarterback as Brown unveils WVU depth chartFormer Holz Elementary aides accused of failing to quickly report child abuseMan who killed police K-9 was wanted for malicious woundingAlan Rezek: Mainline Christians need to retake public face of church from evangelicals (Opinion)Sun Belt notebook: Jarret Doege playing catch up at TroyDear Abby: Sexual abuse continues to haunt family membersInside the match-up: WVU-Pitt See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy