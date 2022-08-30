Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A funeral service will be held Thursday for a Charleston police dog killed late Saturday night.

K-9 Axel was shot as Charleston police officers tried to arrest a man wanted for malicious wounding. Officers returned fire, killing the man.

Recommended for you