Charleston police are investigating what they called a double homicide after two women were found shot to death on the city’s West Side early Friday.
Police responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Hunt Avenue where they found Bria Nicole White, 26, lying with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. City medics tried to save her but they were unsuccessful, a news release says. White was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hours later at around 8 a.m., police say, they found White’s romantic partner, Kytiana Belcher, 22, dead from gunshot wounds a half a block away in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of Grant Street.
Police said White and Belcher lived together. Lt. Tony Hazelett, chief of detectives for the police department, said the women are believed to have been killed around the same time. Belcher was lying against a fence and no one saw her until daylight. A motive in the case is not known, but there was no evidence indicating the shootings were hate crime, Hazelett said.
Jenny Woodall lives across Hunt Avenue from where White was found. Woodall said she and her daughter heard gunshots at 1:32 a.m. and looked outside to see a woman lying by a set of steps outside a neighboring machine shop. Thinking the wounded person was the machine shop’s owner, whom she knew, she ran outside.
"I ran down those steps, went across the street and was going ‘Robby, Robby’ and when I walked around and saw her face, she's already dead. Her eyes are already... she was hit in the head,” Woodall said.
Around mid-morning Friday, as police continued working nearby, Woodall talked with her landlord, who had stopped by. She and her daughter moved to the West Side from Poca more than two years ago. After Friday’s crimes, Woodall said it’s time to go back. Her lease is up at the end of the year, and she’ll be out of the house soon after, she said.
“This is hitting close to home,” she said. “I'm going to go back out into the country where I came from.”
Among her frustrations were that police didn’t find the second woman’s body until hours later.
“Apparently, she'd been there since last night, but if that's the case then our police officers didn't do a good sweep of the neighborhood,” she said. “I mean, in my opinion if that body was laying there from 1:30 a.m. this morning, they need to step it up. They really need to step it up.
“God knows there's enough of them out there,” she said.
For Charleston Councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who represents Ward 6 on the West Side, Friday’s crime was another indication of the needs in the neighborhood. McKinney’s 18-year-old son, Tymel, was shot to death on the West Side in 2014.
Just Thursday night, McKinney said, she walked in the neighborhood, noting the vacant lots and the need for street lights.
“We even came by this very spot right here, we walked all the way down and around, taking pictures of these empty lots, how dark it is, how gloomy it is over here, what we don't have,” McKinney said. “I've been doing this ever since I've been on council, asking for help, not just for my ward, but the West Side.
“It’s not an East or West Side thing, it's a Charleston thing. We can't keep pitting two against each other because we're not getting nothing done. We’re not being effective that way. It's a Charleston thing.”
Police ask anyone with information about the homicides to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.