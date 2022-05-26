A partygoer shot and killed a man late Wednesday after he fired a rifle at revelers during a graduation and birthday party outside a Charleston apartment complex, police said.
Police found Dennis Keith Butler, 37, dead at 1300 Renaissance Circle after responding at about 10:45 p.m.
After he fired an “AR15-style rifle,” a partygoer drew a pistol and shot him, police said.
Someone had approached Butler earlier in the night about him speeding his vehicle through the complex with children around, police said. He returned a short time later, parked the vehicle and began firing, police said.
No one else was hurt. Police said they do not believe Butler lived there.
About 30 people, including some of high-school age, were at the party, said Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett.
Residents Rodell Jones and Amber Wilder said they attended the party for two sisters graduating from high school but left before the shooting.
“This is pretty much what we do out here as a community, have cookouts and stuff,” Jones said. “Good people on the bench. That’s what they call me and my husband. The good people on the bench. Because, when we’re out, people come around us. We’re having drinks and food and all that stuff. We do it for everybody.”
Wilder said residents use the area across from the apartment building for gatherings because it’s the only part of the complex with outdoor lighting.
“This was the safest place for them to bring those babies,” Wilder said.
Jones’ apartment overlooks the parking lot and the area where the party and shooting took place. She said she heard the gunfire.
“I look at it like it was self-defense, for everybody,” she said. “Because he was shooting, and they were saying, ‘Man, there’s kids out here.’ They said he was speeding up and down the street, too. And they said, ‘There’s kids out here.’ ”
Jones said Butler was known to people there. He had been drinking and arguing with people at the gathering, and slapped a woman earlier in the evening, she said.
She said he pointed the gun at a woman, who shot and killed him. Police have not released the shooter’s name.
Jones said she believes Renaissance Circle is a good place to live. She lived there in the 1980s, but in the nearly five years she’s been back, she said, she’s known of only two shootings: Wednesday’s and another a year ago that killed a woman and wounded her child.
“This is a good place to live and to raise your children. But the best thing to do is to be with your children when you’re out here because you know you have drug addicts running around. You know, back in the ’80s when I lived up here, they had the two buildings. Back then, in the ’80s, it was worse.”
Police said witnesses and the person who shot Butler waited for authorities to arrive and cooperated with the investigation. No one has been charged.
In 2016, Butler was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, grand larceny and malicious wounding in Kanawha County. The charges were dropped when no witnesses testified in a preliminary hearing, according to Kanawha County Magistrate Court records. Records show he also faced drug-related charges that were dismissed in 2005.
Kanawha County Circuit Court records show Butler was a fugitive from Pennsylvania in 2006. He was accused of a string of crimes there from 2002 to 2017, according to Pennsylvania court records.
A Philadelphia judge sentenced him in 2007 to 8 to 23 months in prison following a guilty plea to aggravated assault. In 2017, a Delaware County judge sentenced Butler to 18 to 36 months in prison after another guilty plea to aggravated assault. He also was charged in a series of drug offenses.
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt was not available for an interview with the Gazette-Mail Thursday afternoon.
Hunt told MetroNews that, as far as he knew Thursday, the partygoer who shot Butler was legally in possession of the weapon.
The investigation will be turned over to Kanawha County prosecutors for review, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.