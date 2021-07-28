Charleston police wounded a man Tuesday afternoon after he fled from a traffic stop and fired several rounds at a pursuing officer, authorities said.
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, was treated at a hospital after the shooting. He is charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.
Two other men, 20-year-old James H. Evans and Brandon Bandy, both of Elkview, also face charges they fled police after the stop.
Charleston police Chief Tyke Hunt said the traffic stop happened about 2:30 p.m. on Court Street, near the interstate overpass, where officers pulled over a driver over the vehicle lacking a visible license plate.
As an officer checked for warrants, Larch fled and another officer gave chase, Hunt said.
Hunt said Larch has a “criminal history” with Charleston police, Evans was wanted on federal charges and Bandy was wanted for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Body camera footage of the shooting was shown during a city news conference Tuesday evening.
“You will hear our officers announce that they are Charleston police and to stop,” Hunt said. “You will see our officer gain ground on that person and when they are gaining ground, you will see the person they’re chasing turn, present a firearm and fire multiple rounds at our officer.”
The officer then fired back at Larch, striking him, Hunt said.
The man ran into Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, on Piedmont Road, seeking assistance. Officers followed and called for paramedics.
“That speaks volumes of the character of the Charleston police department,” Hunt said, “to just have someone try to take your life and now you got to change gears and do the best you can to save theirs.”
Hunt said that as the shooting happened, Evans fled in the vehicle.
Officers chased Evans, and located the vehicle in the West Side Hills, Hunt said. Evans then crashed the vehicle in the 900 block of Valley Drive, Hunt said. Evans was treated for injuries from the crash. He has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, Hunt said.
Bandy was being handcuffed before the gunfire started. The officer who had been handcuffing Bandy left to assist his fellow officer and Bandy fled, Hunt said.
Bandy was arrested later Tuesday evening in the area of Jordan Creek. He has been charged with resisting arrest and fleeing from police.
“Thank the good Lord no police officers were injured when this occurred, and the only injuries that occurred to any offender was created by their own actions,” Hunt said.
“I ask that each of you continue to pray for the safety of all of our officers. Keep us safe because of the dangerous job we have, and again I ask you to pray for the offenders because I do not want to see any more loss of life in our city,” he said.