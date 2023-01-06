Police: Woman stabbed to death in Charleston Staff reports Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wymer Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police say a woman stabbed to death her boyfriend's daughter during an argument in Charleston Thursday night.Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20.In a news release Friday morning, Charleston police say they responded around 8 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of Bauer Avenue for a reported stabbing.Officers discovered Marcinkowsky with multiple stab wounds to her neck area. Despite paramedics' lifesaving efforts, the woman died, police say.Police say Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky's father and the three lived together in the home. The women were in an "ongoing" argument, police say.In a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, police say Wymer was at the crime scene with blood on her hands and clothing.At the police station during an interview, Wymer told police she killed the woman with a knife, the complaint says. Wymer was booked into South Central Regional Jail shortly after 12 a.m. Friday, according to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amber Kay Wymer Marcinkowsky Police Crime Law Charleston Complaint Woman Daughter Recommended for you Trending Now Articles Articles102-year-old Charleston Department Store closingBoys basketball: George Washington freshman Noah Lewis playing big role in first yearJim Lewis: Giving up on football (Opinion)West Virginia can keep transgender sports ban, judge saysDear Abby: Marriage teeters months after vows are exchangedDHHR split again on legislative agenda as agency faces internal changeGazette-Mail editorial: Jimbo selling tax cuts, but is anyone buying?The Mountaineers address current and future offensive needsTrial date set for man accused in brother's shooting deathBoys basketball: Turner, Wilcox help Charleston Catholic rout Buffalo 55-37 See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 6, 2023 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.