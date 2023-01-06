Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Police say a woman stabbed to death her boyfriend's daughter during an argument in Charleston Thursday night.

Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20.

